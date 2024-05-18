Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BITF. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 14,678,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,286,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 51.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

