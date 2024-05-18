PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.87.
PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 679,582 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,762,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
