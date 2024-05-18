The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hershey by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Hershey by 10.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 91.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.04. 1,180,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.74. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $267.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

