Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $4,340,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exponent by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 151,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,648. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $682,463. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

