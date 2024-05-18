Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.49. 3,223,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,112. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

