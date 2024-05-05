Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.94) on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 267.40 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza Group

In related news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($23,189.95). Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

