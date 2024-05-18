Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.55. 365,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,694. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
