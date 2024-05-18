Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 640,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

