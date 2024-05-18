Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,944. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

