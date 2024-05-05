Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOOR opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

