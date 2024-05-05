Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $859.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

