Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $859.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolverine World Wide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.