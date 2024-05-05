Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

