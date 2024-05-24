Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $14.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLBT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 490,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.