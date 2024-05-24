Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,434. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Affirm has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $20,150,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.