Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of 237% compared to the average volume of 682 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 9.2 %

SVM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,463. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

