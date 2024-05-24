Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.05.

TD traded up C$1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting C$77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,466. The company has a market cap of C$137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$87.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

