Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD traded up C$1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting C$77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,466. The company has a market cap of C$137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$87.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
