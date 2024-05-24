Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

