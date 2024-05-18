FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FORM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 577,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FormFactor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

