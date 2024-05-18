American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), reports.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ABAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 958,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on American Battery Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

