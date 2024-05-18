Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,134 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,579,000 after acquiring an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $94.48 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

