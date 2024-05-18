Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,581 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $23,920.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,476.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.