Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,581 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $23,920.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,476.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SI-BONE Price Performance
SIBN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
