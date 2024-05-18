Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA URA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 8,717,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,960. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.