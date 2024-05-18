Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $211.83 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.29.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

