Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $255.43. 1,421,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.