Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 1,317,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

