Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $934,535.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 698.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 792,091 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 776,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

