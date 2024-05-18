Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,830 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Snap-on worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 57,421 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

