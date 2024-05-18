Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 456.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

