Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Sells £2,143,024.66 in Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.94), for a total value of £2,143,024.66 ($2,691,903.86).

Ashtead Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

LON AT opened at GBX 791 ($9.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 740.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 629.16. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 791 ($9.94).

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 476.19%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

