Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Republic Services worth $39,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

