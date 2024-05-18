Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.25 and last traded at $129.17. 3,447,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,595,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $293,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.