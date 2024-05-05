StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.34.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
