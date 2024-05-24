Barclays Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $12.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 4,718,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,621. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $30,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.