Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 725 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
