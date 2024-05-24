InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.53. The company had a trading volume of 391,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,571. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.00, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

