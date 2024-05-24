Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $17.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,273.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,134,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 484.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,466. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

