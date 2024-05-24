EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.15. 168,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,049. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

