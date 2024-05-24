Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 272,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

