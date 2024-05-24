EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $198.99. 928,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $571.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

