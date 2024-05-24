Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 614 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPM stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

