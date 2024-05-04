Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 2.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.70 and last traded at $104.50. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.8282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.