Compass Diversified’s (CODI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 210,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

