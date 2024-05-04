The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,171. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

