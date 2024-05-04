CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

