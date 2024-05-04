1,658 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 3,273,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

