Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.2%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10). Approximately 748,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,794,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Agronomics Price Performance

Agronomics Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.04 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

