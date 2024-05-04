Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. 3,191,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Global Payments by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.