Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Up 2.5%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. 853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

