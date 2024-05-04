ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 10,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

