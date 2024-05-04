Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KFY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 255,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile



Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

